Business News Live Today November 16, 2024: Elon Musk's X sees return of ad spending by Disney, IBM, Comcast after Donald Trump win: Report

Latest news on November 16, 2024: X’s top advertisers include brands like Karma Shopping, Canles Shoes, and Kueez Entertainment, all of which spent over $12 million this year, totaling $68 million
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.
Business News LIVE Updates : Elon Musk's X sees return of ad spending by Disney, IBM, Comcast after Donald Trump win: Report
- This comes after the brands including Apple, paused their ad campaigns around November 2023 after their ads appeared next to antisemitic content and hate speech
Nov 16, 2024 8:48 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today (November 16)? See list
- Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays
