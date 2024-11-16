Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Business News Live Today November 16, 2024: Elon Musk's X sees return of ad spending by Disney, IBM, Comcast after Donald Trump win: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 16, 2024 9:47 AM IST
    Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on November 16, 2024: X’s top advertisers include brands like Karma Shopping, Canles Shoes, and Kueez Entertainment, all of which spent over $12 million this year, totaling $68 million
    Latest news on November 16, 2024: X’s top advertisers include brands like Karma Shopping, Canles Shoes, and Kueez Entertainment, all of which spent over $12 million this year, totaling $68 million

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 16, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Elon Musk's X sees return of ad spending by Disney, IBM, Comcast after Donald Trump win: Report

    • This comes after the brands including Apple, paused their ad campaigns around November 2023 after their ads appeared next to antisemitic content and hate speech
    Read the full story here

    Nov 16, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today (November 16)? See list

    • Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays
    Read the full story here

    ShortsbyHindustan Times Cricket
    View All
    Watch & follow exclusive cricket content
    News business Business News Live Today November 16, 2024: Elon Musk's X sees return of ad spending by Disney, IBM, Comcast after Donald Trump win: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes