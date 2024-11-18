Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Business News Live Today November 18, 2024: JioHotstar domain dispute: Dubai-based siblings to transfer it to Reliance ‘free of cost’ as an act of ‘Seva’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 18, 2024 8:30 AM IST
    Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on November 18, 2024: The siblings had purchased the domain from its previous owner who was a Delhi-based app developer
    Latest news on November 18, 2024: The siblings had purchased the domain from its previous owner who was a Delhi-based app developer

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2024 8:30 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : JioHotstar domain dispute: Dubai-based siblings to transfer it to Reliance ‘free of cost’ as an act of ‘Seva’

    • The siblings purchased the domain from its previous owner, a Delhi-based app developer who had asked Reliance for funding his education in exchange for it
    Read the full story here

    News business Business News Live Today November 18, 2024: JioHotstar domain dispute: Dubai-based siblings to transfer it to Reliance ‘free of cost’ as an act of ‘Seva’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes