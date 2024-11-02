Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today November 2, 2024: Apple to buy photo editing app maker Pixelmator. What changes for users?
Nov 2, 2024 9:22 AM IST
Apple to acquire Pixelmator to enhance photo editing tools in its ecosystem
- Pixelmator acquisition enhances Apple's lineup of editing tools and allows the photo-editing app to reach a wider audience.
Nov 2, 2024 8:29 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Adani Power cuts electricity supply to Bangladesh over unpaid bills: Report
- Adani Power reduced its electricity supply to Bangladesh to 700 MW amid unpaid dues of USD 846 million.