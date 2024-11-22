Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Business News Live Today November 22, 2024: Ola Electric may lay off 500 workers as company faces financial challenges: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 22, 2024 9:47 AM IST
    Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on November 22, 2024: Ola Electric CMD Bhavish Aggarwal addresses the media during the announcement of the company's forthcoming initial public offering (IPO), in Mumbai
    Latest news on November 22, 2024: Ola Electric CMD Bhavish Aggarwal addresses the media during the announcement of the company's forthcoming initial public offering (IPO), in Mumbai

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 22, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Ola Electric may lay off 500 workers as company faces financial challenges: Report

    • Ola Electric's consolidated net loss was 495 crore for the second quarter of 2024-25, a 5.53% reduction compared to the same period of the year before
    Read the full story here

    Nov 22, 2024 9:29 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Adani Group bonds fall for 2nd day after US indictment spooks investors

    • Adani Group bonds were pressured for a second session, following the indictment of Gautam Adani by US prosecutors over an alleged $265 million bribery scheme
    Read the full story here

    News business Business News Live Today November 22, 2024: Ola Electric may lay off 500 workers as company faces financial challenges: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes