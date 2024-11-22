Live
Business News Live Today November 22, 2024: Ola Electric may lay off 500 workers as company faces financial challenges: Report
Nov 22, 2024 9:47 AM IST
Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on November 22, 2024: Ola Electric CMD Bhavish Aggarwal addresses the media during the announcement of the company's forthcoming initial public offering (IPO), in Mumbai
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 22, 2024 9:47 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Ola Electric may lay off 500 workers as company faces financial challenges: Report
- Ola Electric's consolidated net loss was ₹495 crore for the second quarter of 2024-25, a 5.53% reduction compared to the same period of the year before
Nov 22, 2024 9:29 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Adani Group bonds fall for 2nd day after US indictment spooks investors
- Adani Group bonds were pressured for a second session, following the indictment of Gautam Adani by US prosecutors over an alleged $265 million bribery scheme