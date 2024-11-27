Live
Business News Live Today November 27, 2024: Adani Group says it lost nearly $55 billion since US indictment: Report
Latest news on November 27, 2024: The November 20 bombshell indictment in New York accused billionaire industrialist founder Gautam Adani and multiple subordinates of deliberately misleading international investors as part of the bribery scheme.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here.
- The Adani Group said it had suffered a staggering loss of nearly $55 billion since US corruption charges against top officials, accusations it denies
Nov 27, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Today Gold Rate 27-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city
- Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77403.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 92500.0/Kg in Delhi.
Nov 27, 2024 9:47 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : NTPC Green Energy listing today: Maharashtra joint venture, GMP, other details
- NTPC Green Energy set up a 50:50 joint venture with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) ahead of its planned listing
