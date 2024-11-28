Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Business News Live Today November 28, 2024: Anand Mahindra posts electric SUV video: ‘Don’t try without supervision'

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 28, 2024 8:32 AM IST
    Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on November 28, 2024: "Don’t try this without supervision!" Anand Mahindra wrote, sharing the video of the car smoking its tires by doing donuts and slides, showcasing a surprisingly more playful side of things, especially considering it is an SUV
    Latest news on November 28, 2024: "Don’t try this without supervision!" Anand Mahindra wrote, sharing the video of the car smoking its tires by doing donuts and slides, showcasing a surprisingly more playful side of things, especially considering it is an SUV

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 28, 2024 8:32 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Anand Mahindra posts electric SUV video: ‘Don’t try without supervision'

    • Anand Mahindra took to social media to share footage of the new electric SUV in action at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.
    Read the full story here

    News business Business News Live Today November 28, 2024: Anand Mahindra posts electric SUV video: ‘Don’t try without supervision'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes