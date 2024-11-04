Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today November 4, 2024: 'People have chosen us': Google CEO Sundar Pichai on recent antitrust ruling
Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that "scrutiny is inevitable," considering the scale and size of the Google.
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the search engine giant remains the best in the business and will vigorously contest the ongoing anti-trust ruling
Business News LIVE Updates : Elon Musk's X was supposed to be a bank, dating app and more by now: Report
- Elon Musk had said in an internal X meeting last year that it “would blow my mind” if X could also handle “someone’s entire financial life” by the end of 2024