New Delhi190C
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
    Live

    Business News LIVE Updates Today November 4, 2024: 'People have chosen us': Google CEO Sundar Pichai on recent antitrust ruling

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 4, 2024 8:58 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on November 4, 2024: Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that “scrutiny is inevitable,” considering the scale and size of the Google.

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Business News LIVE Updates : 'People have chosen us': Google CEO Sundar Pichai on recent antitrust ruling

    • Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the search engine giant remains the best in the business and will vigorously contest the ongoing anti-trust ruling
    Nov 4, 2024 8:04 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Elon Musk's X was supposed to be a bank, dating app and more by now: Report

    • Elon Musk had said in an internal X meeting last year that it “would blow my mind” if X could also handle “someone’s entire financial life” by the end of 2024
