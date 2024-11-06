Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today November 6, 2024: Today Gold Rate 06-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city
Nov 6, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Today Gold Rate 06-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city
- Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80413.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99100.0/Kg in Delhi.
Nov 6, 2024 10:02 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty over 100 amid US elections
- At 9:57 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose to 79,908.36, which is up 431.73 points while the NSE Nifty rose to 24,349.05, which is 135.75 or 0.56% up
Nov 6, 2024 9:42 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Bitcoin at record high, crosses $75,000 as traders watch US election results
- Donald Trump has been a digital-asset supporter and Kamala Harris served as vice president during a government crackdown on the industry
Nov 6, 2024 9:01 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Dollar, Bitcoin rally as early US votes boost 'Trump trades'
- The dollar rallied broadly on Wednesday and bitcoin jumped as investors returned to so-called "Trump trades" with early US election results trickling in
Nov 6, 2024 8:58 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Stock market’s 82% accurate US election signal favours incumbents. Here’s why
- US Election 2024: A stock market indicator suggests the incumbent party usually wins if the market rises before the election.