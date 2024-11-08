Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today November 8, 2024: Today Gold Rate 08-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city
Nov 8, 2024 10:15 AM IST
- Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78733.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96100.0/Kg in Delhi.
Nov 8, 2024 9:54 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Jet Airways' 1.43 lakh retail shareholders stare at wipeout after Supreme Court liquidation order
- According to exchange data, retail investors (who invested under ₹2 lakh) currently own 19.29% of Jet Airways (India) Ltd shares.