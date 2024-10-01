Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today October 1, 2024: Google's big AI push in Asia: Sundar Pichai company to spend $1 billion in Thailand
Oct 1, 2024 7:51 AM IST
Latest news on October 1, 2024: Alphabet's Google will invest $1 billion in Thailand for data centers, aiming to enhance cloud services and create 14,000 jobs. This investment aligns with regional efforts to attract foreign tech firms and support local economic growth, potentially adding $4 billion by 2029.
- Google plans to invest $1 billion in data centers in Thailand, potentially boosting the economy by $4 billion and creating 14,000 jobs annually by 2029.
Oct 1, 2024 7:47 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Why Microsoft is in the soup in Germany
- Germany's competition watchdog classified Microsoft as a company with paramount cross-market significance, allowing for stronger action against it.
Oct 1, 2024 7:44 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Qatar Airways to buy 25% stake in Virgin Australia from Bain Capital
- Qatar Airways plans to acquire a 25% stake in Virgin Australia. The deal, pending regulatory approval, aims to improve Qatar's market access.
Oct 1, 2024 7:41 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Google says its investments will add $3 billion to Malaysia's GDP by 2030
- Google announces new $2 billion data centre in Malaysia, focusing on cloud and AI service demand.
Oct 1, 2024 7:37 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : This US state is suing YouTube for ‘fueling a mental health crisis’
- Arkansas sued YouTube and Alphabet, claiming the platform is addictive and harms youth mental health.