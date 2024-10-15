Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today October 15, 2024: Nvidia could be world's most valuable company soon, unseating Apple
Oct 15, 2024 8:15 AM IST
Latest news on October 15, 2024: Nvidia's stock surged 2.4%, closing at $138.07, as it approaches Apple's market value. The company is a leader in AI technology, with a current market cap of $3.39 trillion, just below Apple's $3.52 trillion.
- Nvidia shares reached a record high, nearing Apple's market value. Investors are optimistic about Nvidia's AI processors, driving stock up 2.4% to $138.07.
Oct 15, 2024 8:04 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Oil prices fall 3% as concerns ease on potential Iran supply disruption
- Oil prices dropped 3% in early Asian trade as Israel reportedly refrained from targeting Iranian oil, alleviating supply concerns.
Oct 15, 2024 7:59 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : China moves to tax the ultra-rich for overseas investment gains
- China is enforcing a tax on overseas investment gains for the ultra-rich, targeting individuals with significant offshore assets.