Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Business News LIVE Updates Today October 15, 2024: Nvidia could be world's most valuable company soon, unseating Apple

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 15, 2024 8:15 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on October 15, 2024: Nvidia's stock surged 2.4%, closing at $138.07, as it approaches Apple's market value. The company is a leader in AI technology, with a current market cap of $3.39 trillion, just below Apple's $3.52 trillion.
    Latest news on October 15, 2024: Nvidia's stock surged 2.4%, closing at $138.07, as it approaches Apple's market value. The company is a leader in AI technology, with a current market cap of $3.39 trillion, just below Apple's $3.52 trillion.

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 15, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Nvidia could be world's most valuable company soon, unseating Apple

    • Nvidia shares reached a record high, nearing Apple's market value. Investors are optimistic about Nvidia's AI processors, driving stock up 2.4% to $138.07.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 15, 2024 8:04 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Oil prices fall 3% as concerns ease on potential Iran supply disruption

    • Oil prices dropped 3% in early Asian trade as Israel reportedly refrained from targeting Iranian oil, alleviating supply concerns.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 15, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : China moves to tax the ultra-rich for overseas investment gains

    • China is enforcing a tax on overseas investment gains for the ultra-rich, targeting individuals with significant offshore assets.
    Read the full story here

    News business Business News LIVE Updates Today October 15, 2024: Nvidia could be world's most valuable company soon, unseating Apple
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes