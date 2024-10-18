Edit Profile
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
    Business News LIVE Updates Today October 18, 2024: Revival in tech spending? Infosys ups sales forecast for the 2nd time this year

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 18, 2024 8:11 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on October 18, 2024: Infosys Ltd. increased its sales forecast to 3.75%-4.5% growth for the fiscal year, citing strong performance and rising client demand for software services. The positive outlook may signal a broader revival in tech spending for IT companies globally.
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Business News LIVE Updates : Revival in tech spending? Infosys ups sales forecast for the 2nd time this year

    • Infosys raised its annual sales forecast, projecting a revenue increase of 3.75% to 4.5% for the fiscal year through March 2025.
    Oct 18, 2024 8:03 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Warren Buffett sells more Bank of America stock, reaps $370 million

    • Warren Buffett sold more Bank of America stock, reducing Berkshire Hathaway's stake to 9.97%. This sale generated $370 million.
