Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Business News LIVE Updates Today October 2, 2024: Oil prices rise 4% on Iran's missile attack on Israel

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 2, 2024 12:00 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on October 2, 2024: Israeli police and border police take cover during sirens, after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, and near the site of a fatal shooting attack in Jaffa, Israel.
    Latest news on October 2, 2024: Israeli police and border police take cover during sirens, after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, and near the site of a fatal shooting attack in Jaffa, Israel.

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 2, 2024 12:00 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Oil prices rise 4% on Iran's missile attack on Israel

    • Oil prices surged 4% after Iran launched missiles at Israel, escalating regional tensions. Brent crude rose to $74.21, while WTI hit $70.58.
    Read the full story here

    News business Business News LIVE Updates Today October 2, 2024: Oil prices rise 4% on Iran's missile attack on Israel
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes