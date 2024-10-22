Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today October 22, 2024: Gold hovers near fresh record, silver at highest since 2012. Why? Uncertainty
Oct 22, 2024 8:45 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on October 22, 2024: Gold's record highs were driven by geopolitical tensions and US election concerns, but profit-taking led to a decline. Silver briefly rose to a 2012 high before retreating. Central bank buying and anticipated rate cuts are fueling gold's rally amid increasing investor interest.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 22, 2024 8:45 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Gold hovers near fresh record, silver at highest since 2012. Why? Uncertainty
- Gold retreated after hitting a record high, buoyed by Middle East tensions and US election uncertainty. Profit-taking followed 4-day rally, seeing haven demand.
Oct 22, 2024 8:39 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Elon Musk sued over ‘blade runner’ imagery during Robotaxi unveiling
- Tesla's Cybercab unveiling faced backlash from Alcon Entertainment, claiming unauthorized use of Blade Runner 2049 images, leading to a lawsuit against Musk.
Oct 22, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : The rockets are nifty, but it is satellites that make SpaceX valuable
- Elon Musk’s space venture may soon be more valuable than Tesla