Business News LIVE Updates Today October 24, 2024: Apple and Goldman Sachs to pay $89 million for misleading customers and mishandling disputes
Oct 24, 2024 9:29 AM IST
The agency ordered Goldman to pay at least $19.8 million in redress and a $45 million penalty while fining Apple $25 million
- Goldman Sachs and Apple will pay more than $89 million to resolve a long-running investigation into their credit-card joint venture
Oct 24, 2024 9:26 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : McDonald’s supplier recalls onions as burger chain fights E. coli outbreak
- Taylor Farms is recalling yellow onions linked to an E. coli outbreak at McDonald's. While no traces of E. coli have been found, the recall is a precaution.
Oct 24, 2024 9:25 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : GenAI is a powerful tool in the realm of cybersecurity: Mastercard’s Joy Sekhri
- Digital transaction and financial identity risks are evolving rapidly, as Mastercard’s Joy Sekhri explains with the examples of Account Takeover fraud and pig-butchering scams
Oct 24, 2024 8:36 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Tesla promises paid robotaxis next year, but significant hurdles remain
- Elon Musk revealed Tesla's intention to launch driverless ride-hailing services in California and Texas by next year, amid regulatory challenges.