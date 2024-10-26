Business News LIVE Updates Today October 26, 2024: Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 26, 2024? List of October and November bank holidays

Live
Business News LIVE Updates : Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 26, 2024? List of October and November bank holidays
- Saturday bank holiday: Banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays
Oct 26, 2024 8:11 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Diwali bank holidays 2024: Are banks closed on Oct 31 or Nov 1? Details here
- Diwali bank holidays 2024: Banks may be closed for as much as four days from October 31 to November 2 on Diwali, as well as on Sunday, November 3 in some states
Oct 26, 2024 7:28 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Soft landing of global economy is increasingly a possibility: Nirmala Sitharaman
- A soft-landing of the global economy, which has experienced huge stress over the past several years is a possibility, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
Oct 26, 2024 7:20 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : AI power demand might actually turn out to be good for climate, here's how
- Companies that profit from fossil fuels claim the increase in electricity demand driven by data centers will trigger investment in clean energy in the long run