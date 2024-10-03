Business News LIVE Updates Today October 3, 2024: This country is levying 12% tax on digital services by Amazon, Netflix, Disney

Live
Latest news on October 3, 2024: The Philippines introduces a 12% VAT on digital services from companies like Disney and Google to level competition with local firms. This move is expected to raise 105 billion pesos by 2029, funding creative industry initiatives.
Business News LIVE Updates : This country is levying 12% tax on digital services by Amazon, Netflix, Disney
Oct 3, 2024 8:27 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Hong Kong brokers are too busy because of ‘once in a century’ stock frenzy
- Hong Kong brokers are experiencing a surge in activity, with account openings skyrocketing amid a historic stock rally.
Oct 3, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Warren Buffett sells $338 million Bank of America stock
- Warren Buffett's Bank of America stock sales slowed for the third consecutive round, totaling $338 million.