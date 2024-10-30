Edit Profile
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
    Business News LIVE Updates Today October 30, 2024: Indians spent 25% more using credit cards in September amid festive season demand: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 30, 2024 8:17 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on October 30, 2024: This comes after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said festival season demand at the moment is showing mixed signals with positives generally outweighing the negatives.
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 30, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Indians spent 25% more using credit cards in September amid festive season demand: Report

    • This was the highest increase in six months and was due to a healthy festival demand this year as well as a favourable base effect
    Oct 30, 2024 7:28 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : OpenAI is working with Broadcom to develop AI inference chip

    • Broadcom is the largest designer of application-specific integrated circuits — chips designed to fit a single purpose specified by the customer
