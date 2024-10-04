Edit Profile
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
    Business News LIVE Updates Today October 4, 2024: Elon Musk's X loses court battle with Australia over social media fine

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 4, 2024 7:36 AM IST
    Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on October 4, 2024: An Australian court rejected X's appeal to overturn a A$610,500 fine for inadequate response to child-abuse content concerns. This ruling reflects Australia's ongoing push for accountability from global tech companies in managing online safety and misinformation.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 4, 2024 7:36 AM IST

    • An Australian judge upheld a A$610,500 fine against social media platform X, enforcing compliance with online safety laws. =
