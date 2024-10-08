Business News LIVE Updates Today October 8, 2024: Foxconn building world's largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia's GB200?

Live
Foxconn building world's largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia's GB200?
Latest news on October 8, 2024: A senior Foxconn executive announced plans for the world's largest GB200 chip manufacturing facility for Nvidia, though the exact location is not yet revealed. This was shared during the company's annual tech day in Taipei.
- Foxconn is constructing the largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia's GB200 chips, according to a senior executive.
Oct 8, 2024 8:08 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Is RBI moving closer to a rate cut or will that happen in December?
- A change in the RBI’s policy stance language would pave the way for a quarter-point rate cut in December, according to economists at HSBC Plc.