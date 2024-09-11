Business News LIVE Updates Today September 11, 2024: Hindenburg's 1-line reply to new allegations against Sebi boss Madhabi Puri Buch

Live
Hindenburg's 1-line reply to new allegations against Sebi boss Madhabi Puri Buch
Latest news on September 11, 2024: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch faces allegations from Hindenburg Research regarding payments from listed companies during her tenure. Congress claims her consultancy earned significant funds, labeling the situation as corruption and a criminal conspiracy. Mahindra Group denies the allegations as false.
Sep 11, 2024 8:48 AM IST
- Hindenburg Research claims Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch has remained silent on allegations of accepting payments from companies while serving as a Sebi member.
Sep 11, 2024 8:33 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Now free travel up to 20 km on highways for private vehicles but there's a catch
- Vehicles with GNSS can now travel 20 km free on national highways. This measure aims to enhance toll collection efficiency and reduce traffic at toll plazas.
Sep 11, 2024 8:21 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Why Apple's Pro models will be cheaper by ₹15,000 in India?
- Apple launches iPhone 16, manufactured in India. Entry-level model priced at ₹80,000, with Pro versions starting at ₹1.2 lakh.
Sep 11, 2024 8:12 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Bitcoin falls as Kamala Harris and pro-Crypto Donald Trump debate
- Bitcoin fell 1.5% amid reactions to the US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, who has shifted to support the crypto sector.