New Delhi240C
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
    Business News LIVE Updates Today September 12, 2024: Hindenburg says $310 million belonging to Adani Group in Swiss banks frozen for investigation

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 12, 2024 11:02 PM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 12, 2024 11:02 PM IST

    • Hindenburg Research cited a news report based off of newly released Swiss court records showing $310 million belonging to the Adani Group has been frozen
    Read the full story here

