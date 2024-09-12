Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 12, 2024: Hindenburg says $310 million belonging to Adani Group in Swiss banks frozen for investigation
Sep 12, 2024 11:02 PM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on September 12, 2024: US-based activist short seller Hindenburg Research LLC said that Swiss authorities have frozen over $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of an investigation into the Adani group on a post on X (Formerly Twitter). (Reuters)
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 12, 2024 11:02 PM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Hindenburg says $310 million belonging to Adani Group in Swiss banks frozen for investigation
- Hindenburg Research cited a news report based off of newly released Swiss court records showing $310 million belonging to the Adani Group has been frozen