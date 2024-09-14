Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 14, 2024: EU break-up order to Google unlikely for now, sources say
Sep 14, 2024 10:23 AM IST
Latest news on September 14, 2024: A logo is pictured above the entrance to the offices of Google in London. (AFP)
EU break-up order to Google unlikely for now, sources say
- EU regulators may decide on a hefty fine in the coming months after antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager threatened to break up Google's adtech business last year
Sep 14, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Gold Rate Today 14-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city
- Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 75310.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 89500.0/Kg in Delhi.
Sep 14, 2024 10:13 AM IST
Explainer: How big are the Big Four accounting firms in China?
- In total, the Big Four audited 12% of the companies listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and 5% of companies on Shenzhen bourse by this March, PwC said
Sep 14, 2024 9:53 AM IST
Byju's US bankruptcy ruling catches Indian official off guard
- The development was “surprising” and “in conflict” with insolvency proceedings in India, wrote Pankaj Srivastava, the Interim Resolution Professional of Byju’s
Sep 14, 2024 9:33 AM IST
India hikes edible oil import tax on palm, soyabean, and sunflower oil to support farmers
- The move could lift edible oil prices and dampen demand and subsequently reduce overseas purchases of palm oil, soyabean oil, and sunflower oil