Business News LIVE Updates Today September 15, 2024: Foreign investors pump ₹16,881 crore into Indian stocks this week
Sep 15, 2024 9:39 AM IST
Latest news on September 15, 2024: This week's investment marked a continuation of the positive trend seen in the first week of September, during which FPIs made net investments totaling <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,980 crore.
Business News LIVE Updates : Foreign investors pump ₹16,881 crore into Indian stocks this week
- Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued their bullish stance on Indian stocks, infusing ₹16,881.03 crore in the second week of September
Sep 15, 2024 9:12 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Boeing strike could go on for a while, union leader says: Report
- More than 30,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), began a strike on Friday after voting down a new contract