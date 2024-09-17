Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 17, 2024: Satya Nadella on Microsoft's big problem: ‘85% employees feel overworked'
Sep 17, 2024 8:56 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on September 17, 2024: Satya Nadella highlighted a productivity paradox at Microsoft, where managers think employees are slacking, while employees feel overworked. He stressed the importance of using data to address this discrepancy and recommended that leaders establish clear goals to improve workplace productivity.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 17, 2024 8:56 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Satya Nadella on Microsoft's big problem: ‘85% employees feel overworked'
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed a productivity paradox where 85% of managers believe employees are slacking, while 85% of employees feel overworked.
Sep 17, 2024 8:45 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Mark Zuckerberg on biggest career mistake he made: ‘I look back and regret…’
- Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged a major career mistake related to political miscalculations, particularly regarding Facebook's role in 2016 US election.
Sep 17, 2024 8:35 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Nirmala Sitharaman on allegations against Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch: ‘Need to consider facts’
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need to consider facts regarding allegations against Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch.
Sep 17, 2024 7:56 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Apple loses over $116 billion. Reason: You can get iPhone 16 in just 14 days
- Apple shares dropped nearly 3% as analysts noted weaker demand for iPhone 16 Pro models, attributed to delayed AI features.
Sep 17, 2024 7:44 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Microsoft approves new $60 billion share buyback program
- Microsoft declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent, or 10%, increase over the previous quarter.