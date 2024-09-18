Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 18, 2024: Government scraps windfall tax on crude petroleum, effective from today
Sep 18, 2024 8:08 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on September 18, 2024: The last such revision took place effective August 31 when the windfall tax on crude petroleum was set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,850 per tonne.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 18, 2024 8:08 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Government scraps windfall tax on crude petroleum, effective from today
- The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and is notified fortnightly based on average oil prices in two weeks.
Sep 18, 2024 8:05 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : JPMorgan in talks with Apple over Goldman credit card partnership: Report
- JPMorgan Chase is negotiating with Apple to take over Goldman Sachs as its credit-card partner.