Business News LIVE Updates Today September 19, 2024: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers post on his ‘ghar’ Bharat gets this 1-line reply from Anupam Mittal

Sep 19, 2024 8:40 AM IST
Latest news on September 19, 2024: Indian airline IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers gestures as he addresses a gathering at a company event in New Delhi, India. Pieter Elbers marked two years at the airline, calling India his home. He praised the airline’s extensive operations and shared personal experiences, reflecting on India's diversity and his connection to the country.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers celebrated two years with airline, expressing a deep connection to India. He highlighted airline's growth and shared his experiences.
Sep 19, 2024 8:21 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : How US Federal Reserve's rate cut decision impacts policies around the world
- The Federal Reserve's interest rate cut influences global policy, providing relief for emerging markets and potential shifts in Europe.