Business News LIVE Updates Today September 2, 2024: Why Sebi is facing criticism over ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank merger
Sep 2, 2024 9:13 AM IST
Latest news on September 2, 2024: A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai, India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Business News LIVE Updates : Why Sebi is facing criticism over ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank merger
- SEBI faces criticism over ICICI Bank's acquisition of ICICI Securities. Shareholders allege unfair terms and seek clarity on regulatory exemptions.
Sep 2, 2024 8:44 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Adani Ports acquires offshore shipping firm Astro for $185 million
- Adani Ports acquires 80% of Astro for $185 million, boosting its fleet and entering new markets in the Middle East, Far East Asia, and Africa.
Sep 2, 2024 7:56 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata report dip in car sales in August
- Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors reported a drop in wholesales in August, reducing vehicle dispatches amid decreased demand.
Sep 2, 2024 7:48 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Zepto hits $5 billion valuation in latest big India commerce bet
- Zepto, valued at $5 billion after a recent funding round, plans to double its warehouses to over 700 by March 2025. The company aims to go public soon.