Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 20, 2024: Bank of Japan keeps interest rate steady. But is the country's economy fine?
Sep 20, 2024 8:52 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on September 20, 2024: Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor Kazuo Ueda arrives at BoJ headquarters to attend a monetary policy meeting in central Tokyo.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 20, 2024 8:52 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Bank of Japan keeps interest rate steady. But is the country's economy fine?
- The Bank of Japan maintained interest rates at 0.25%, expressing optimism about consumption and a potential economic recovery.
Sep 20, 2024 7:55 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : US stock market at record high as investors cannot keep calm after Fed rate cut
- Wall Street stocks hit record highs as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to support the labor market. Dow rose 1.3%, S&P 500 1.7% and Nasdaq 2.5%.
Sep 20, 2024 7:52 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Nike shoes don't fit its CEO John Donahoe anymore. Company seeks expert advice
- Nike replaces CEO John Donahoe with Elliott Hill, aiming for a turnaround amid declining sales and stock struggles, effective Oct. 14.