Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Business News LIVE Updates Today September 23, 2024: China's central bank injects cash, lowers 14-day reverse repo rate

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 23, 2024 9:09 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on September 23, 2024: FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China.
    Latest news on September 23, 2024: FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China.

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 23, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : China's central bank injects cash, lowers 14-day reverse repo rate

    • China's central bank injected 234.6 billion yuan into the banking system, marking its first 14-day cash supply in months.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 23, 2024 8:30 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Gold steady near record high. Will yellow metal continue to shine this week?

    • Gold remains near record levels, trading at $2,621.11 an ounce amid expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.
    Read the full story here

    News business Business News LIVE Updates Today September 23, 2024: China's central bank injects cash, lowers 14-day reverse repo rate
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes