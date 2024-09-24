Edit Profile
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
    Business News LIVE Updates Today September 24, 2024: Laapataa Ladies on OTT: Where to watch India's official Oscars 2025 entry

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 24, 2024 9:20 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on September 24, 2024: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, nominated for the Oscars 2025, tells the story of two brides who switch lives. The film premiered at TIFF 2023 and is available on Netflix with subtitles in various languages.
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 24, 2024 9:20 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Laapataa Ladies on OTT: Where to watch India's official Oscars 2025 entry

    • Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is nominated for the Oscars 2025. The film, which follows two brides who swap places, premiered at TIFF 2023.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 24, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : OpenAI's news account on X hacked, sends posts on cryptocurrency

    • OpenAI is investigating the incident, which follows recent warnings about account takeovers affecting its employees.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 24, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani slapped with ₹1 crore fine by Sebi in Reliance Home Finance case

    • Jai Anmol Ambani faced a 1 crore penalty from Sebi for alleged irregularities in Reliance Home Finance, including approving 40 crore in unsecured loans.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 24, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : China cuts key interest rate to hit year’s growth target of around 5%

    • China's central bank announced measures to support the economy, including cutting interest rates and lowering mortgage rates.
    Read the full story here

