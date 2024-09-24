Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 24, 2024: Laapataa Ladies on OTT: Where to watch India's official Oscars 2025 entry
Sep 24, 2024 9:20 AM IST
Latest news on September 24, 2024: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, nominated for the Oscars 2025, tells the story of two brides who switch lives. The film premiered at TIFF 2023 and is available on Netflix with subtitles in various languages.
Laapataa Ladies on OTT: Where to watch India's official Oscars 2025 entry
- Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is nominated for the Oscars 2025. The film, which follows two brides who swap places, premiered at TIFF 2023.
Sep 24, 2024 9:13 AM IST
OpenAI's news account on X hacked, sends posts on cryptocurrency
- OpenAI is investigating the incident, which follows recent warnings about account takeovers affecting its employees.
Sep 24, 2024 8:29 AM IST
Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani slapped with ₹1 crore fine by Sebi in Reliance Home Finance case
- Jai Anmol Ambani faced a ₹1 crore penalty from Sebi for alleged irregularities in Reliance Home Finance, including approving ₹40 crore in unsecured loans.
Sep 24, 2024 8:15 AM IST
China cuts key interest rate to hit year's growth target of around 5%
- China's central bank announced measures to support the economy, including cutting interest rates and lowering mortgage rates.