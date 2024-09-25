Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 25, 2024: Pakistan to hold bidding for national airline on October 1: Report
Sep 25, 2024 8:16 AM IST
Latest news on September 25, 2024: The auction for Pakistan International Airlines will occur on Oct. 1, as reported by Ary News. The government plans to sell a majority stake to address ongoing losses, following IMF reform suggestions, according to National Assembly official Farooq Sattar.
- Bidding for Pakistan International Airlines is set for Oct. 1. The government plans to sell 51% to 100% of the airline to address losses.
Sep 25, 2024 8:02 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Hyundai Motor's $3 billion IPO- India's biggest- gets Sebi nod: October launch?
- Hyundai Motor India Limited received Sebi's approval for a $3 billion IPO, set to be India's largest, surpassing LIC's $2.7 billion listing.
Sep 25, 2024 7:50 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Sam Bankman-Fried's ex girlfriend Caroline Ellison gets two-year sentence
- Caroline Ellison received a two-year prison sentence for her involvement in the FTX fraud case, significantly less than the potential 110 years.
Sep 25, 2024 7:46 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : US accuses Visa of monopolizing debit card swipes, threatening merchants
- Visa argues that their secure network and fraud protection are why businesses and consumers choose their services.