Business News LIVE Updates Today September 26, 2024: China to inject $142 billion capital into top banks as its economy struggles?

Live

By

Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.

Latest news on September 26, 2024: China is contemplating a 1 trillion yuan capital injection into major state banks to support a faltering economy. This unprecedented move since 2008 aims to enhance banks' lending capabilities, despite their already high capital levels and ongoing profit challenges.

Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More