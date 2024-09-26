Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 26, 2024: China to inject $142 billion capital into top banks as its economy struggles?
Sep 26, 2024 8:50 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on September 26, 2024: China is contemplating a 1 trillion yuan capital injection into major state banks to support a faltering economy. This unprecedented move since 2008 aims to enhance banks' lending capabilities, despite their already high capital levels and ongoing profit challenges.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 26, 2024 8:50 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : China to inject $142 billion capital into top banks as its economy struggles?
- China may inject 1 trillion yuan into its largest state banks to bolster their capacity amid economic struggles.
Sep 26, 2024 8:24 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : OpenAI plans to convert to a for-profit company, give Sam Altman 7% stake
- OpenAI plans to give CEO Sam Altman a 7% equity stake and transition to a for-profit model. This follows senior management departures in the company.
Sep 26, 2024 8:06 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : IMF approves a $7 billion loan for Pakistan, $1 billion given immediately
- The IMF has approved a $7 billion loan for Pakistan, aimed at boosting its struggling economy, with disbursement starting at $1 billion.