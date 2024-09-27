Business News LIVE Updates Today September 27, 2024: HDFC sells $717 million of home loans to reduce credit book

Live
Latest news on September 27, 2024: The deals confirm India’s largest bank in market value is intensifying efforts to shrink its retail loan portfolio amid heightened regulatory pressure to improve the sector’s credit-deposit ratios
Business News LIVE Updates : HDFC sells $717 million of home loans to reduce credit book
- HDFC Bank sold a housing loan portfolio of about 60 billion rupees ($717 million), seeking to further lighten its credit load amid regulatory pressures
Sep 27, 2024 7:18 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : OpenAI discusses giving Sam Altman a 7% stake and shift to a for-profit model
- OpenAI is discussing giving Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman a 7% equity stake in the company and restructuring to become a for-profit business