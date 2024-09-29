Business News LIVE Updates Today September 29, 2024: She defended 'El Chapo,' now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career

Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 29, 2024:
Sep 29, 2024 9:57 AM IST
Latest news on September 29, 2024: Mariel Colon wears a creation as part of the April Black Diamond Spring Summer 2025 collection, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
Business News LIVE Updates : She defended 'El Chapo,' now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career
- The Puerto Rican daughter of a music director grew up listening to Mexican ballads always wanting to be a singer, but her family pushed her towards a law degree
Sep 29, 2024 9:34 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Reliance's Viacom18 gets govt approval for non-news, current affairs TV channel license transfer to Disney's Star India
- Reliance gets the government's approval to transfer Viacom18's non-news and current affairs TV channels licenses to Star India as part of their merger
Sep 29, 2024 8:47 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Riskiest real estate bonds are beating Nvidia’s returns
- Hybrids, the riskiest slice of real estate debt, returned more than 75% this year, beating Nvidia stock, the darling of the AI craze, by 20 percentage points