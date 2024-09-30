Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today September 30, 2024: Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal duped of ₹7 crore, fraudsters posed as ‘CBI’
Sep 30, 2024 9:07 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on September 30, 2024: A gang of cyber fraudsters scammed SP Oswal of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore. Two arrests were made, recovering <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.25 crore, while seven others are identified. The fraudsters posed as CBI officers, threatening SP Oswal with a fake arrest warrant.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 30, 2024 9:07 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal duped of ₹7 crore, fraudsters posed as ‘CBI’
- SP Oswal was defrauded of ₹7 crore by an inter-state cyber gang. Punjab Police arrested two suspects and recovered ₹5.25 crore.
Sep 30, 2024 8:55 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Deadline for income tax audit report extended: What is the last date now?
- Income tax audit last date: Deadline to submit the income tax audit report is extended to October 7. Failure to submit may incur a penalty.
Sep 30, 2024 8:45 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Pakistan cuts 150,000 government jobs. It's IMF's order
- Pakistan plans to cut 150,000 government jobs, close six ministries, and merge two others as part of IMF reforms linked to a USD 7 billion loan.
Sep 30, 2024 8:15 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Ashneer Grover will no longer be associated with BharatPe in any capacity
- BharatPe and Ashneer Grover reached a settlement, ending their dispute. Ashneer Grover's certain shares will be transferred to Resilient Growth Trust.
Sep 30, 2024 7:55 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Oil prices rise as Hezbollah leader’s death stokes tensions in Middle East, Iran's response awaited
- Oil prices rose after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, heightening Middle East tensions. Brent crude surpassed $72 a barrel.
Sep 30, 2024 7:51 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Israel-Hezbollah war impacts global stock markets: Asia shares dragged by Nikkei, China keeps rallying
- The Shanghai Composite rose 4.4%. Geopolitical uncertainties and upcoming U.S. economic data could influence market direction.
Sep 30, 2024 7:37 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Shanghai eases homebuying rules as China boosts aid
- Shanghai has relaxed homebuying regulations, allowing non-residents to purchase homes after one year of social security or tax payments.