Business News LIVE Updates Today September 4, 2024: Jensen Huang's Nvidia loses record $279 billion in market value. Here's why
Sep 4, 2024 8:36 AM IST
Latest news on September 4, 2024: Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan.
- Nvidia shares fell 9.5%, the largest single-day market value loss for a US company. The decline of $279 billion indicates rising investor caution about AI.
Sep 4, 2024 8:05 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Japan stocks slide 3% after Wall Street's worst rout since August 5
- Japanese stocks fell in the wake of Wall Street’s worst rout since the Aug. 5 market meltdown, with tech shares following US peers lower.
Sep 4, 2024 8:04 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Narayana Murthy's ‘don’t become like me’ advice to a 12-year-old: ‘I want you to…’
- Narayana Murthy encouraged a young student to forge his own path, emphasizing discipline and leadership lessons learned from his father.
Sep 4, 2024 7:27 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : US stock market sees biggest slide since August. Reason? History and data
- Wall Street faced a decline as the S&P 500 dropped 1.6% amidst concerns over economic data and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Sep 4, 2024 7:22 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Cipla's vice-chairman MK Hamied resigns citing age, his son Kamil to join board
- Cipla's MK Hamied resigned due to age and health. Kamil Hamied is appointed as Non-Executive Director starting November 1, 2024.