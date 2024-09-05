Edit Profile
    Business News LIVE Updates Today September 5, 2024: Nykaa sues ex-executive Gopal Asthana who now heads Tata Cliq: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 5, 2024 8:58 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Signage of Nykaa at company's head office in Mumbai, India.
    Latest news on September 5, 2024: Signage of Nykaa at company's head office in Mumbai, India.

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 5, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Nykaa sues ex-executive Gopal Asthana who now heads Tata Cliq: Report

    • Nykaa sued former CBO Gopal Asthana for breaching confidentiality and misappropriating data. The company claims he recruited former staff for Tata Cliq.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 5, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Go First insolvency case: Promoters asked to reply on liquidation in 3 weeks by NCLT

    • The NCLT has ordered the suspended board of Go First to respond within three weeks regarding the company's liquidation.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 5, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Singapore’s holidaymakers toast strongest dollar in a decade

    • Economic factors boost Singapore dollar, but strong currency poses challenges for exporters and local businesses.
    Read the full story here

