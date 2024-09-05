Business News LIVE Updates Today September 5, 2024: Nykaa sues ex-executive Gopal Asthana who now heads Tata Cliq: Report

Live
Nykaa sues ex-executive Gopal Asthana who now heads Tata Cliq: Report
Sep 5, 2024
Nykaa sues ex-executive Gopal Asthana who now heads Tata Cliq: Report
- Nykaa sued former CBO Gopal Asthana for breaching confidentiality and misappropriating data. The company claims he recruited former staff for Tata Cliq.
Sep 5, 2024
Go First insolvency case: Promoters asked to reply on liquidation in 3 weeks by NCLT
- The NCLT has ordered the suspended board of Go First to respond within three weeks regarding the company's liquidation.
Sep 5, 2024
Singapore's holidaymakers toast strongest dollar in a decade
- Economic factors boost Singapore dollar, but strong currency poses challenges for exporters and local businesses.