Business News LIVE Updates Today September 9, 2024: Elon Musk may become world's first trillionaire by 2027, followed by Gautam Adani in 2028: Report
Sep 9, 2024 11:05 AM IST
Latest news on September 9, 2024: Elon Musk is currently the world's richest person, with a $237 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Business News LIVE Updates : Elon Musk may become world's first trillionaire by 2027, followed by Gautam Adani in 2028: Report
- After Elon Musk and Gautam Adani, Jensen Huang, Indonesian mogul Prajogo Pangestu, Bernard Arnault, and Mark Zuckerberg come next as prospective trillionaires
Sep 9, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Gold Rate Today 09-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city
- Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73460.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 87000.0/Kg in Delhi.
Sep 9, 2024 9:55 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Apple iPhone 16 launch at ‘It’s Glowtime’ event today, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more
- Apple's 'It’s Glowtime' event will be today, with the expected launch of the iPhone 16 along with the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple AirPods 4, and other devices