What is the Teerth Yatri Seva initiative for pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. So far, an estimated 35 crore (350 million) people have visited, and authorities expect the number to exceed 45 crore (450 million) by the end of the event. Reliance's 'Teerth Yatri Seva' initiative at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the significance of the gathering, highlighting the cultural and spiritual importance of the Kumbh Mela and its role in promoting spiritual tourism.

Reliance Industries Limited has introduced the 'Teerth Yatri Seva' initiative to support pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, bringing together pilgrims at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. To extend its reach, Reliance is working alongside spiritual organisations such as the Sharada Peeth Math Trust Dwarka, Niranjani Akhara, and Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Services under Teerth Yatri Seva

Volunteers stationed at various camps are offering free food and water to the devotees along with 24/7 medical facilities including separate wards for men and women, outpatient services, and dental care. Free sanitary napkins are also being distributed to support women’s health needs. For elderly pilgrims and those with mobility challenges, furthermore, electric vehicles and golf carts within the Kumbh Mela grounds. Special transport services are also available from Prayagraj to the Sangam.

Apart from these life jackets and coordination with local authorities for the safety of pilgrims, boatmen, and the water police. Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has set up Campa Ashrams—dedicated rest areas for pilgrims. Jio has upgraded mobile network services in Prayagraj by adding new 4G and 5G towers, improving existing infrastructure, and expanding optical fiber coverage.