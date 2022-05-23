Maharashtra unveils its pavilion at World Economic Forum meet in Davos

Maharashtra has got its Pavilion at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. The state is participating as part of Team India at the summit, representing Maharashtra's role in building a five trillion dollar economy for India.



The Maharashtra government delegation is led by state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, industries minister Subhash Desai and energy minister Dr Nitin Raut. The ministers have been accompanied by Ashish Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary to Maharashtra chief minister, additional chief secretary (industries) Baldev Singh, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited managing director Vijay Singhal and other top officials of the state government, the government statement said.

The Maharashtra delegation has a series of meetings lined up with CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and it is eyeing on mobilising huge investments in the state. Some of the key investors which the delegation met on Sunday include global beverage company Suntoru and multinational chemical firm UPL which is investing in 20 acres of land in Raigad district.

The Maharashtra government also signed an MoU with the Global Plastic Action Partnership (“GPAP”)and initiated the Maharashtra Plastic Action Partnership (Maharashtra PAP), which will serve as a roadmap for sustainable development in the state.

Maharashtra was the first state to ban single use plastic in 2018 and has been at the forefront in sustainable development with aggressive policies and action plans to balance development and climate change.

The state government had launched the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 campaign to attract investments in the state. The campaign has managed to attract new investments worth ₹1.89 lakh crore in addition to an FDI of ₹2 lakh crore. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation is planning to execute the tenth edition of Magnetic Maharashtra at Davos.

