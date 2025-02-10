Mark Zuckerberg trolled for wearing hoodie saying 'Kim is my lawyer', netizens say 'Sellout' should be the title'

Mark Zuckerberg frequently posts images in new outfits, and his latest one has become a source of trolling. Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture wearing a hoodie with the title 'Kim is my lawyer'

On Monday, the world's second richest man posted a picture of himself wearing his company Meta's flagship augmented reality goggles, Ray-Ban Meta. Zuckerberg was also seen wearing a hoodie titled ‘Kim is my lawyer’, which was featured on the show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and was worn by Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, among other members of the Kardashian family.

“The only appropriate hoodie,” he wrote while tagging Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner, who has been part of Ray-Ban Meta glasses' advertising campaigns in the past.

Meta CEO gets trolled

While Zuckerberg usually receives praise for his quirky posts on the social media platforms he owns, his latest one became a source of trolling for him. Several users criticised Meta changing its stance on its DEI initiatives following US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

“You sell out far easier than those glasses buds,” a Facebook user said. Another user called him “soul seller” while a third said, “'Sell out' should be the title of your sweatshirt.”

“Everyone has a price, you went cheap,” a user remarked, while another said, “How about a shirt that says, ‘I’m a brown-nosed sellout.'” Multiple users called him a “sell-out”.

Meta shifts stance on DEI - What happened?

Meta had begun detailing its diversity efforts in annual reports since 2020, modifying it each year and finally naming it “The Strength of Our Workforce and People Processes” in its 2024 report. However, per the company's latest report filed on January 30, Meta has “announced changes to our diversity programs in light of the shifting legal and policy landscape”.

The company also told its employees in January that it was dismantling its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) team and eliminating several DEI programs that included supplier diversity efforts and representation goals for women and minorities.

This came after US President Trump made clear his policies of “America First”, which meant ensuring that US residents are the first recipients of benefits arising out of efforts undertaken on US soil.