Matter may just be the best thing to happen with smart home and streaming

How vexatious is it to find that your Apple iPad cannot stream content to your Android TV, or your Android phone cannot cast to your Apple TV? Also, very disagreeable that a set of smart bulbs you purchased to light up the living room can be controlled with your Android phone but not your Amazon Alexa-based smart speakers. All this is set to be ironed out, with a new smart home standard called Matter, rolling out next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

First things first. This marks the evolution of the Zigbee Alliance, which since changed its name to Connectivity Standards Alliance. Over the last few years, this did a good job of making smart homes simpler, with the different components able to talk to each other. Matter is the next iteration of the unifying standards. “Matter is the seal of approval that says smart devices work reliably together - taking the guesswork out of the purchasing process,” is the official line.

Standardization of smart home gadget communication will allow users to control all smart home devices from any interface of their choice — an app, voice controls or a universal remote. It is expected that most, if not all, existing line of smart home hubs will be updated to work with the new standards. That’s Amazon’s Echo line-up of smart speakers or the Apple HomePod series, for instance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A paradigm shift for us was taking a code-first approach. We’ve always followed open standards development, but we’ve up-leveled in a whole new way, given Matter’s global reach and a vision for further IoT standards consolidation,” said Tobin Richardson, president and chief executive officer, Connectivity Standard Alliance.

The smart home gadgets will use a mix of connectivity options such as Bluetooth LE (or low energy), Wi-Fi, ethernet and a mesh networking protocol called Thread to communicate with each other and define the compatibility limits. It means you won’t have to necessarily do the individual component setups manually. Yet, how much of a role (or limitation) the antennas play, for instance, remains to be seen.

Specifically, on the matter of streaming content from your phone to your TV, the present scenario is akin to multiple walled gardens — and you’ll often find yourself stuck in one. Google Cast and Apple AirPlay are two common standards, significantly limited by the phone or tablet you’ll use to stream and the TV you want to stream to. Any standardisation on that front will mean you’ll be able to stream videos or photos from any app on your iPhone or Android phone, to any smart TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This will be a two-step process. Till the time you buy a TV or media player which has Matter standard support built-in, the process will use app-to-app standardization which will allow you to stream from a smartphone, a smart speaker or smart display to any smart TV or media player (such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick). There will be universal controls with any remote too, with compatible TVs, in due course.

On board are Amazon, Apple and Google, three brands that play the critical role of providing voice assistants (Alexa and Siri, for instance) and hubs for controlling a smart home. Then there are the brands that make up the crucial pieces of the jigsaw, making smart home products — Samsung’s SmartThings, Ikea, Oppo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Resideo, Legrand and Texas Instruments, to name a few.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}