MedPlus Health IPO to open today: All you need to know

MedPlus Health Services Ltd is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday with a fixed price band of ₹780-796 a share. It will remain open till December 15, with the company aiming to raise ₹1,398.30 crore from its public offer— ₹600 crore from fresh issue and ₹798.30 crore from Offer for Sale (OFS).

A bidder will be able to apply for the MedPlus Health IPO in lots. One lot of the MedPlus Health IPO comprises 18 company shares and one bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 13 lots.

With this, the minimum investment value is allowed in the public issue ₹14,328 ( ₹796 x 18) whereas the maximum investment allowed to a single bidder is ₹186,264 [( ₹796 x 18) x 13].

With the proceeds of the fresh issue, the company is planning to invest ₹467.2 crore into material subsidiary Optival Health Solutions Pvt for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, founder, chief executive officer and chairperson for MedPlus, said the company's growth depends on sales and the number of stores being added every year.

"Last year we put in 350 stores despite Covid being there and this year despite closing down two months because the Covid second phase again in the first half we had 350 which basically means that we are able to add 700 stores this year," Reddy said on December 7, according to news agency PTI.

Founded by Reddy in 2006, MedPlus Health Services is India's second-largest pharmacy retailer company. It offers a wide range of products including pharmaceuticals and related to wellness such multivitamins, medical devices, test kits. The company also sells FMCG products including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents and sanitisers.

The Hyderabad-based company was also the first pharmacy retailer in India to offer an omnichannel platform and continues to scale up its retail store network.

Over the years, Medplus has focused on scaling up its store network. It currently has a retail network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra, as of March 31, 2021.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and Edelweiss Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.

MedPlus’ equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(With agency inputs)