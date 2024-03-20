 Memoir of former RBI governor D Subbarao to release on April 30 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Memoir of former RBI governor D Subbarao to release on April 30

PTI |
Mar 20, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Memoir of former RBI governor D Subbarao to release on April 30

New Delhi, A book on the life and times of former Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao will hit the stands on April 30, announced Penguin Random House India on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

"Just A Mercenary?: Notes from My Life and Career" is touted to be the remarkable journey of a small-town boy from a modest background to the top echelons of India’s civil services and then on to the helm of the country’s central bank.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Subbarao served as governor of RBI for five years . Prior to that, he was finance secretary and secretary to the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council .

"All through my career, I've tried to do my best. But the question that constantly runs in my mind is what motivated me. Was it just a sense of duty an obligation to do your best because you are getting paid for it? or Was I driven by a higher calling the need to give back to society for all that I have received?

"In short, Was I just a mercenary? or Was I more? The answer will perhaps elude me forever," the author said in a statement.

At the start of his career as sub-collector of Parvathipuram sub-division in north-coastal Andhra Pradesh way back in 1974, Subbarao learnt that tribal development requires more than enthusiasm; it requires most of all an understanding of poverty.

Nearly 40 years later, in 2013, as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India in the midst of a fierce exchange rate crisis, Subbarao learnt the harsh challenges of emerging economies in an unequal world.

In a career spanning thirty-five years, he held various positions at the state level in the Andhra Pradesh government and at the centre. He was also a lead economist in the World Bank for over five years .

Through his memoir, the 74-year-old recounts his journey – his hopes and despair, his successes and setbacks, his mistakes and misdeeds, and the lessons he learnt along the way – with rare candour and honesty.

"'Just a Mercenary?' is a warm, engaging and earnest account of an extraordinary career that is bound to inform and inspire young professionals trying to find their way up their career ladders - and find meaning in their journeys," said the publishers in its description of the book.

Subbarao is currently a visiting faculty at the Kautilya School of Public Policy in Hyderabad and at Yale University in the US.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Memoir of former RBI governor D Subbarao to release on April 30
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On