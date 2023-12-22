Merry Mermaid Encounter Show Splashes into VGP Marine Kingdom This Holiday Season

ThePRTree HT Image

New Delhi [India], December 22: VGP Marine Kingdom is thrilled to announce the arrival of an enchanting and magical experience this holiday season - the Merry Mermaid Encounter Show!

Dive into the wonder and whimsy of an underwater extravaganza as our spectacular mermaid take Center stage in a captivating performance like no other. Set against the stunning backdrop of our vibrant aquatic world, this show promises to transport audiences of all ages into a mesmerizing realm of fantasy and joy.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the graceful elegance and stunning beauty of our mermaid as they showcase their mesmerizing talents in a spellbinding act. From graceful dives to breathtaking stunts, our mermaid will weave a tale of wonder and holiday cheer that will leave spectators spellbound.

"We are excited to bring the magic of the ocean to life with our Merry Mermaid Encounter Show," "This holiday season, families and friends can immerse themselves in a world of fantasy, where mermaids enchant with their grace, beauty, and heart-warming holiday spirit."

Event Details:

Location: VGP Marine Kingdom, Injambakkam Chennai

Dates: December 22nd, 2023 - January 1st, 2024

Showtimes: Daily 5 Shows

Ticket Information: Tickets available at the VGP Marine Kingdom website or on-site at the ticket counter.

Join us at VGP Marine Kingdom this holiday season and experience the wonder of the sea come to life! The Merry Mermaid Encounter Show promises an unforgettable journey into an underwater spectacle that will leave you with cherished memories and a heart full of joy.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Arun

Marketing Head

8754080161

arun@vgpmarinekingdom.in

VGP Marine Kingdom is a premier marine entertainment destination dedicated to fostering an appreciation for marine life through engaging exhibits, thrilling shows, and interactive experiences. With a commitment to education, conservation, and entertainment, VGP Marine Kingdom continues to delight visitors with its diverse array of marine attractions.

For more information, visit www.vgpmarinekingdom.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

