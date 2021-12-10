Metro Brands IPO opens today: All you need to know

Metro Brands, one of the largest Indian footwear speciality retailers of India, opened its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday with a fixed price band of ₹485 to ₹500 a share.

The company, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is aiming to raise ₹1,367.51 crore from this public issue— ₹295 crore from fresh issue and ₹1,072.51 crore from the offer for sale or OFS.

According to the red herring prospectus, Metro Brands IPO will conclude on December 14.

Through the IPO, the company's promoters will offload nearly 10 per cent stake. Currently, the promoters and promoter group hold an 84 per cent stake in the company.

Metro Brands has said t proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards expenditure for opening new stores under the Metro, Mochi, Walkway and Crocs brands as well as for general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Axis Capital, Ambit, DAM Capital Advisors, Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers to the Metro Brands IPO.

Previously known as 'Metro Shoes,' the company was started in 1955 when it opened its first store in Mumbai. It has now expanded across India with showrooms at more than 206 locations in over 100 cities. Some of its widely known brands include Mochi, Walkway, Davinchi and J Fontini. It also sells selective third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim, and Fitflop.

The company is an Indian footwear retailer targeting the economy, mid and premium segments in the footwear market.

