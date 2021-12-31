Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MHA extends validity of FCRA registration till March 31 days after Missionaries of Charity row

The decision to extend the validity of FCRA registration certificates comes days after the home ministry refused to renew the FCRA license of the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity (MoC) on December 25 leading to a furore.
According to the home ministry, foreign contribution means the donation, delivery or transfer made by any foreign source of any article, currency and security.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Union home ministry on Friday said it will extend the validity of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration certificates up to March 31, 2022, or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier.

Issuing a statement, the home ministry had said the license was refused for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and FCRR 2011.

According to the latest notice issued by the ministry, the above criterion will be applicable for those entities whose FCRA registration certificates are expiring between September 29, 2020, and March 31, 2022.

The criterion will also be applicable for those who have applied for renewal on the FCRA portal before the expiry of the certificate of registration in accordance with rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011.

“All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note of the fact that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received,” the home ministry's notice also said.

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals or companies and also prohibits such foreign contributions for any activity that is detrimental to the national interest.

According to the home ministry, foreign contribution means the donation, delivery or transfer made by any foreign source of any article, currency and security.

