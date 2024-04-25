New Delhi, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company said it has elevated Prateek Agrawal as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer as part of leadership changes to drive its growth strategy. Motilal Oswal AMC announces leadership changes; elevates Prateek Agrawal as MD, CEO

The change will be effective from April 26, the AMC's listed arm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Prateek Agrawal will take over from Navin Agarwal, who will return to his group role.

Prateek Agrawal, who has close to three decades of experience, joined Motilal Oswal AMC in October 2022.

In his new capacity, Navin Agrawal will continue to drive strategic initiatives and contribute to the overall growth of the Motilal Oswal Group, as per the filing.

He has been connected with the group for over 23 years. Further, he has been the MD and CEO of the asset management firm since July 2020. Under his leadership, the company has seen strong turnaround in overall performance, it said.

Additionally, Akhil Chaturvedi, currently Chief Business Officer of Motilal Oswal AMC, has been elevated to the position of executive director.

He has been associated with the asset management firm for over 11 years and has been leading the entire sales and operations functions.

Further, Niket Shah, fund manager of designated schemes of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, has been promoted to the position of Chief Investment Officer. He has also been associated with the Motilal Oswal Group for over 11 years.

All of them will start their new roles with effect from April 26, the filing noted.

"This leadership transition not only recognises their efforts but also demonstrates our focused progression towards attaining market leading positions across our businesses.

"We strongly believe in empowering our internal talent to propel businesses to greater heights. Promoting Prateek as MD and CEO reinforces our commitment to internal capabilities and a culture of growth and excellence," Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal AMC Chairman said.

Motilal Oswal AMC's assets under management rose to ₹71,810 crore in March, 2024 from ₹45,712 crore in March 2023.

