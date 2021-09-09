Now, download Aadhaar without registered mobile number: Here's how to do it

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar issuing authority, has announced some changes under which cardholders who have not registered their mobile number can download their Aadhaar cards from the UIDAI’s official website. This facility will also help cardholders, who do not have a mobile phone or computer, in downloading the document.

Previously, to download Aadhaar, it was mandatory for one to verify their personal details through one-time password (OTP) verification. This OTP was only sent to the registered mobile number.

Follow these steps to download Aadhaar if your mobile number is not registered or if you don’t have a mobile phone/computer:

(1.) Go to UIDAI’s official website uidai.gov.in and click on “Order Aadhaar reprint” under “My Aadhaar.”

(2.) Next, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual Identification Number (VID).

(3.) Once done, verify your details by entering the security or captcha code.

(4.) Then, click on the “My mobile is not registered" option and enter your alternative or non-registered mobile number.

(5.) Now, click on “Send OTP” followed by “Terms and Conditions,” and, finally, press “Submit.”

(6.) After completing all these steps, you will be redirected to a new page where you will see an option which says “Preview Aadhaar Letter for further verification for reprint.” Here, click on “Make Payment” and give your digital signature to download the PDF.

(7.) At the end, you will receive a Service Request Number through SMS. You can use this number to check the status of your Aadhaar card till it is dispatched.